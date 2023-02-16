Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and SLA Mobility sign distribution agreement of electric 3-wheelers in Sri Lanka

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, has signed a Distribution Agreement with SLA Mobility (SLAML) for electric 3-wheelers in Sri Lanka

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, has signed a Distribution Agreement with SLA Mobility (SLAML) for electric 3-wheelers in Sri Lanka. The agreement was signed on January 18, 2023, and will involve distribution, and service support. LMM will export the highly lauded electric Treo range and the Zor Grand. These vehicles, based on the Sri Lankan government’s approval, will be imported into Sri Lanka. LMM is also exploring localisation or CKD operations in Sri Lanka. SLA Mobility is a part of the Sino Lanka Group and is focussed on introducing EVs to Sri Lanka.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Last Mile Mobility, said, “India’s No.1 electric 3-wheeler company, Mahindra, is pleased to carry the message of sustainability as well as EV propagation to our neighbours. Sri Lanka’s ecosystem will vastly gain from the introduction of Mahindra EVs and together with SLA Mobility, we aim to enhance the lives of our customers.”

Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of SLA Mobility, said, “We are proud to be partnered with Mahindra and look forward to untap the manufacturing potential of Sri Lanka. We believe that development in the electric mobility industry is essential for Sri Lanka’s transportation eco system.”

LMM currently exports its products to Nepal and the UK. There are also ongoing talks with few other countries for exports, which will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Mahindra