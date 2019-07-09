Mahindra Jeeto Load celebrates four successful years on Indian roads

July 8, 2019 Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, celebrates four successful years of the Mahindra Jeeto Load, since its launch in 2015.

Mahindra has rolled out over 100,000 units of the Jeeto Load, a mini truck that is perfect for business needs as it helps in the last-mile transportation of goods.

Powered by mDura, an all-new Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine, Jeeto is designed for refined performance and delivers fuel efficiency of up to 33.4 km/l. It also offers lower maintenance costs and the ability to carry varied load options effectively. With 30% more mileage, it delivers superior value and fulfils the Mahindra brand promise of bringing prosperity into the lives of its customers by enabling them to increase their earnings.

Commenting on this occasion, Satinder Bajwa, Vice President – Small Commercial Vehicle, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “Mahindra Jeeto has been a game changer in last mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior fuel efficiency, carrying goods across different segments for the last four years. It has always been our endeavour to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers in areas such as performance, comfort, safety, reliability and profitability. With 30% more mileage*, it delivers superior value and fulfils the brand promise of bringing prosperity to its customers and enabling them to earn more and Rise”.

About the Jeeto Platform

Jeeto sports a stylish and futuristic modern design with an attractive dashboard, stylish front grill and dual tone interiors. With large cabin space, comfortable seats, mobile charging facility, coin & mobile holder and easy manoeuvrability, Jeeto provides car like comfort and a pleasant driving experience. Jeeto provides the highest level of safety in its category as well.

Jeeto is a game changer in last mile distribution with its modular range, as it offers multiple options to choose from – 2 powertrains of 8.2 kW (11 HP) and 11.9 Kw (16 HP), 2 payloads of 600 and 700 kgs and 3 deck lengths of 1630mm (5.5ft), 1780mm (6ft) and 1930 mm (6.5ft).These combinations are available across a range of 8 mini-trucks, namely S series (S6-11, S6-16), L series (L6-11, L6-16, L7-11, L7-16) and X series (X7-11, X7-16) and lend the Mahindra Jeeto an unmatched versatility and superior efficiency to haul goods across different segments.

Jeeto also comes with a warranty of 2 years/40,000km (whichever comes earlier). With 30% more mileage, Jeeto Load guarantees more profit.

