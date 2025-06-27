Mahindra introduces advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in Scorpio-N

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Scorpio-N

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Scorpio-N. In addition, the company has launched a new Z8T variant, further enhancing the appeal and accessibility of the premium Z8 range. Marking this milestone, Mahindra also celebrates three successful years of the Scorpio-N, with over 2.5 lakh delighted customers.

Raising the bar in safety and technology with Level 2 ADAS

Building on the technology and safety standards of the Scorpio-N, Mahindra has introduced Level 2 ADAS in the premium Z8L variant with features such as:

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Pilot Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

High Beam Assist

Furthermore, the Scorpio-N ADAS is also equipped with exclusive features such as Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert, marking a first for Mahindra ICE SUVs. Speed Limit Assist actively warns drivers based on the applicable speed limits for specific roads. In Adaptive Cruise Control mode, it helps adjust cruise speed to match speed limits effortlessly with a single-button operation. Front Vehicle Start Alert ensures heightened traffic awareness by alerting drivers through visuals, chimes, and haptic feedback when a stationary front vehicle begins moving. These enhancements complement the Scorpio- N’s 5-star GNCAP safety rating.

Z8T variant – A powerful new value proposition

Positioned strategically between the Z8 and Z8L variants, the newly introduced Z8T variant further strengthens the Scorpio-N’s premium Z8 range. The Z8T offers a compelling mix of premium features, including R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony-branded audio system, front camera, front parking sensors, 6-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (EPB), ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Delivering strong value without compromising on performance, comfort, or style, the Z8T variant enhances Mahindra’s commitment to providing exceptional value for discerning customers.

SOURCE: Mahindra