Mahindra Electric launches Virtual Reality drive experience for all-electric e2oPlus

Mahindra Electric, part of the diversified USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and a pioneer in the development and production of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, recently launched a Virtual Reality (VR) based drive experience for its smart and connected all electric vehicle, the e2oPlus.

The experience, enabled through VR headsets, highlights the technical features and focuses on the key attributes of the e2oPlus. One of the main objectives of this initiative is to innovatively communicate all the technologically advanced features packed into the e2oPlus through an immersive experience of the vehicle, at select Mahindra dealerships. The campaign aims to expand the base of people who can experience electric mobility first hand, as well as delivering an advanced test drive experience to enable the faster adoption of EVs.

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric, “As the pioneers of integrated and electric mobility solutions in India, it has always been our endeavour to make electric vehicles more accessible across geographies and segments. We believe that new ways of leveraging technology and digital mediums to reach out to our customers is already making waves and will transform the market. The launch of this Virtual Reality based drive experience for the e2oPlus, is an important step for us on this journey. We are looking at this as an opportunity to deliver the electric mobility experience to a much wider audience while staying true to the technologically advanced nature of the product. Going forward, we intend to enhance this program even further, making it more immersive and experiential.”

The Virtual Reality based drive experience for the e2oPlus is currently available at select Mahindra dealerships https://www.mahindrae2oplus.com/pages/support/dealer-locator. The same is also delivered to customers before a door step test drive, which can be booked on the Mahindra e2oPlus website https://www.mahindrae2oplus.com.

The 2D, 360 degree version of the experience is also available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAdGe2lDMU8 (best viewed in 4K quality). However the best way to experience the drive is through VR headsets and it can be enabled via apps available on Android and iOS.

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gk.vr.mahindra.e2oPlus

Apple Store

https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=1326835670&mt=8

