Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e create history with highest ever 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating

Mahindra has created history with its Electric Origins eSUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e securing the top 5-star safety rating with the highest ever score on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). The milestone achievement sets new standards of manufacturing safe SUVs as the company embarks on its electric era.

The XEV 9e chalked up a perfect score with a 32/32 tally in tests evaluating adult occupant protection. It followed that up with a score of 45/49 in the child occupant protection tests. The BE 6, meanwhile, scored a near perfect 31.97/32 for adult occupant protection and matched the XEV 9e’s 45/49 score in the child occupant protection tests.

This makes them not only the safest EVs but also the safest SUVs on Indian roads as evaluated by Bharat NCAP, underlining Mahindra’s long-standing commitment to safety.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile said, “The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience. The results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope.”

The latest Bharat-NCAP results secure the BE 6 and XEV 9e a place among Mahindra’s growing family of 5-star rated vehicles. The Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO and XUV400 recently scored the top rating on the Bharat NCAP scale while the XUV700 and Scorpio-N have earned a similar 5-star rating on the Global NCAP scale.

Key Safety Features

The BE 6 and XEV 9e are packed with a whole host of passive and active safety features. They are built on the all-new purpose-built INGLO electric platform which has been designed to take safety a step further.

By placing the battery at a low center of gravity, INGLO enhances both stability and handling, particularly addressing the high center of gravity common in SUVs. The advanced structural design integrates the battery pack into the underbody, creating a protective cage around the passenger cabin. Ultra-high strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures ensure unmatched safety. The INGLO platform is built to endure everything from extreme heat to the toughest crash tests. It also prioritizes battery safety, which is extremely crucial for an EV. The battery powering the BE 6 and XEV 9e has been subjected to rigorous tests to ensure their resilience and safety.

Hand-in-hand with the INGLO platform, Mahindra’s very own MAIA technology architecture powers the active safety systems on the BE 6 and XEV 9e. The two eSUVs come equipped with an advanced Level 2+ ADAS suite, which harnesses the power of five radars, and a vision cam-era to offer features like driver initiated auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alerts, front collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The BE 6 and XEV 9e also have a 360-degree camera, a VisionX Augmented Reality Heads-up Display (HUD) a TPMS, blind view monitor, secure 360 live view and recording functionality, an intelligent electronic brake booster, electronic parking brake, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, auto booster lamps and seven airbags.

SOURCE: Mahindra