Mahindra Auto sells highest ever SUVs at 41,267 vehicles, a 20% growth, and overall, 75,604 vehicles in September 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2023 stood at 75,604 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra recorded the highest sales for the third consecutive month. In September, the company sold 41,267 vehicles in the domestic market, and overall, 42,260 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,997 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sale of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20% with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17%. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pik Up trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand”.

Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – September 2023

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2023 Category September YTD September F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 41267 34262 20% 214904 167052 29% Cars + Vans 0 246 -100% 10 1671 -99% Passenger Vehicles 41267 34508 20% 214914 168723 -27%

Commercial vehicles and 3 wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – September 2023

Category September YTD September F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T * 3941 4452 11% 20629 21608 -5% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 18917 16413 -15% 102728 97260 -6% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1139 801 42% 6403 4208 -52% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 7921 5774 37% 39226 25580 -53%

Exports – September 2023

Category September YTD September F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports * 2419 2538 -5% 14316 15756 -9%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra