Mahindra Auto sells highest ever SUVs at 41,267 vehicles, a 20% growth, and overall, 75,604 vehicles in September 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2023 stood at 75,604 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra recorded the highest sales for the third consecutive month. In September, the company sold 41,267 vehicles in the domestic market, and overall, 42,260 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,997 units.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sale of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20% with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17%. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pik Up trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand”.
Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – September 2023
|Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2023
|Category
|September
|YTD September
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|41267
|34262
|20%
|214904
|167052
|29%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|246
|-100%
|10
|1671
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|41267
|34508
|20%
|214914
|168723
|-27%
Commercial vehicles and 3 wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – September 2023
|Category
|September
|YTD September
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|3941
|4452
|11%
|20629
|21608
|-5%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|18917
|16413
|-15%
|102728
|97260
|-6%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1139
|801
|42%
|6403
|4208
|-52%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|7921
|5774
|37%
|39226
|25580
|-53%
Exports – September 2023
|Category
|September
|YTD September
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|2419
|2538
|-5%
|14316
|15756
|-9%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
