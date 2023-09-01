Mahindra Auto sells highest ever SUVs at 37,270 vehicles, a 26% growth, and overall, 70,350 vehicles in August 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2023 stood at 70,350 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold its highest-ever SUVs of 37,270 vehicles in the month, in the domestic market, and overall, 38,164 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,613 units.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26%. We also registered an overall growth of 19% for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2023
|Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2023
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|37270
|29516
|26%
|173637
|132790
|31%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|336
|-100%
|10
|1425
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|37270
|29852
|25%
|173647
|134215
|29%
|Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2023
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|LCV < 2T
|3896
|3896
|0%
|16688
|17156
|-3%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|18768
|16940
|11%
|83811
|80847
|4%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|949
|646
|47%
|5264
|3407
|55%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)
|7044
|4793
|47%
|31305
|19806
|58%
|Exports – August 2023
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Total Exports
|2423
|2912
|-17%
|11897
|13218
|-10%
SOURCE: Mahindra