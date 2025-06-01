Mahindra Auto sells 52,431 SUVs, a 21% growth and total volumes of 84,110, a 17% growth in May 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2025 stood at 84,110 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21% and overall, 54,819 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 21,392.
According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21%, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2025
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles *
|52431
|43218
|21%
|104761
|84226
|24%
|Cars + Vans
|Passenger Vehicles
|52431
|43218
|21%
|104761
|84226
|24%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2025
|Category
|May
|YTD Mat
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|LCV < 2T**
|2580
|3156
|-18%
|5232
|6528
|-20%
|LCV 2T – 3.5 T***
|17718
|15587
|14%
|36859
|33225
|11%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1094
|1083
|1%
|2290
|2175
|5%
|3 Wheelers
(including electric Ws)**
|6635
|5967
|11%
|12105
|11471
|6%
Exports – May 2025
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|Total Exports**
|3652
|2671
|37%
|7033
|4528
|55%
* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0
SOURCE: Mahindra