Mahindra Auto sells 52,431 SUVs, a 21% growth and total volumes of 84,110, a 17% growth in May 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2025 stood at 84,110 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2025 stood at 84,110 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21% and overall, 54,819 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 21,392.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21%, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2025

Category May YTD May F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Utility Vehicles * 52431 43218 21% 104761 84226 24% Cars + Vans Passenger Vehicles 52431 43218 21% 104761 84226 24%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2025

Category May YTD Mat F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change LCV < 2T** 2580 3156 -18% 5232 6528 -20% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 17718 15587 14% 36859 33225 11% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1094 1083 1% 2290 2175 5% 3 Wheelers

(including electric Ws)** 6635 5967 11% 12105 11471 6%

Exports – May 2025

Category May YTD May F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Total Exports** 3652 2671 37% 7033 4528 55%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra