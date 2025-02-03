Mahindra Auto sells 50659 SUVs, a growth of 18% and total volumes of 85432, a growth of 16% in January 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2025 stood at 85432 vehicles, a growth of 16%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2025 stood at 85432 vehicles, a growth of 16%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50659 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 52306 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23917.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We began the new year by selling 50659 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 85432 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. Our Electric Origin SUVs, BE6 and XEV 9E garnered a lot of interest at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi. We commenced the test drive for these vehicles on the 14 th of January and are excited about bringing these vehicles to our customers. Bookings for these vehicles will commence on 14 th February.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2025

Category January YTD January F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles * 50659 43068 18% 453019 376832 20% Cars + Vans 0 0 13 -100% Passenger Vehicles 50659 43068 18% 453019 376845 20%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2025

Category January YTD January F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T** 3541 4039 -12% 32175 35935 -10% LCV 2T – 3.5T*** 19209 18302 5% 178947 172621 4% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1167 1140 2% 10188 10499 -3% 3W** 7452 5649 32% 71685 66152 8%

Exports – January 2025

Category January YTD January F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports** 3404 1746 95% 27505 21551 28%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

