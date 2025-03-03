Mahindra Auto sells 50420 SUVs, a growth of 19% and total volumes of 83702, a growth of 15% in February 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2025 stood at 83702 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2025 stood at 83702 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% and overall, 52386 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23826.

According to to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.”

Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – February 2025

Category February YTD February F25 F24 %Change F25 F24 %Change Utility Vehicles * 50420 42401 19% 503439 419233 20% Cars + Vans 0 9 13 -100% Passenger Vehicles 50420 42401 19% 503439 419246 20%

Commercial vehicles and 3 wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – February 2025

Category February YTD February F25 F24 %Change F25 F24 %Change LCV < 2T** 3290 4146 -21% 35465 40081 -12% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 19155 17554 9% 198102 190175 4% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1381 1125 23% 11569 11624 0% 3W** 6395 6158 4% 78080 72310 8%

Exports – February 2025

Category February YTD February F25 F24 %Change F25 F24 %Change Total Exports** 3061 1539 99% 30566 23090 32%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra