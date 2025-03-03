Mahindra Auto sells 50420 SUVs, a growth of 19% and total volumes of 83702, a growth of 15% in February 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2025 stood at 83702 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% and overall, 52386 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23826.
According to to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.”
Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – February 2025
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|Utility Vehicles *
|50420
|42401
|19%
|503439
|419233
|20%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|9
|13
|-100%
|Passenger Vehicles
|50420
|42401
|19%
|503439
|419246
|20%
Commercial vehicles and 3 wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – February 2025
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|LCV < 2T**
|3290
|4146
|-21%
|35465
|40081
|-12%
|LCV 2T – 3.5 T***
|19155
|17554
|9%
|198102
|190175
|4%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1381
|1125
|23%
|11569
|11624
|0%
|3W**
|6395
|6158
|4%
|78080
|72310
|8%
Exports – February 2025
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|F25
|F24
|%Change
|Total Exports**
|3061
|1539
|99%
|30566
|23090
|32%
* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0
SOURCE: Mahindra