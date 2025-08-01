Mahindra Auto sells 49,871 SUVs, a 20% growth and total volumes of 83,691, a 26% growth in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2025 stood at 83,691 vehicles, a growth of 26%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 49,871 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 20% and overall, 50,835 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 21,571.
According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20%, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO ‘REVX’ Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2025
|Category
|July
|YTD July
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles*
|49871
|41623
|20%
|201938
|165871
|22%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|0
|Passenger Vehicles
|49871
|41623
|20%
|201938
|165871
|22%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2025
|Category
|July
|YTD July
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|LCV < 2T**
|2763
|3036
|-9%
|10571
|12791
|-17%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T**
|17701
|15751
|12%
|71332
|65128
|10%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1107
|926
|20%
|4624
|4320
|7%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)**
|9475
|3593
|164%
|30034
|21244
|41%
Exports – July 2025
|Category
|July
|YTD July
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|Total Exports**
|2774
|1515
|83%
|12441
|8640
|44%
* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0
SOURCE: Mahindra