Mahindra Auto sells 49,871 SUVs, a 20% growth and total volumes of 83,691, a 26% growth in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2025 stood at 83,691 vehicles, a growth of 26%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 49,871 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 20% and overall, 50,835 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 21,571.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20%, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO ‘REVX’ Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2025

Category July YTD July
F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change
Utility Vehicles* 49871 41623 20% 201938 165871 22%
Cars + Vans 0 0
Passenger Vehicles 49871 41623 20% 201938 165871 22%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2025

Category July YTD July
F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change
LCV < 2T** 2763 3036 -9% 10571 12791 -17%
LCV 2 T – 3.5 T** 17701 15751 12% 71332 65128 10%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1107 926 20% 4624 4320 7%
3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)** 9475 3593 164% 30034 21244 41%

Exports – July 2025

Category July YTD July
F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change
Total Exports** 2774 1515 83% 12441 8640 44%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mahindra-auto-sells-49871-suvs-a-20-growth-and-total-volumes-of-83691-a-26-growth-in-july-2025/

