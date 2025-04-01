Mahindra Auto sells 48048 SUVs, a growth of 18% and total volumes of 83894, a growth of 23% in March 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2025 stood at 83894 vehicles, a growth of 23%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2025 stood at 83894 vehicles, a growth of 23%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 48048 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 50835 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23951.

The company closed the year with 551487 SUVs, the highest ever in its history, with a growth of 20%YoY. We also closed the year with the highest Vahan registrations with 20% growth (1 st Apr 2024 to 31 st March 2025) helping us to keep our dealer inventory levels within norms.

Some of the other key achievements for the year include being the No1 SUV player and No2 Passenger Vehicle manufacturer by revenue, crossing 50% market share in the LCV<3.5T category and scaling up international operations by 41%YoY. Mahindra also became the only Indian auto company to obtain DJSI Index world leader status this year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – March 2025

Category March YTD March F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 %Change Utility Vehicles * 48048 40631 18% 551487 459864 20% Cars + Vans 0 0 13 -100% Passenger Vehicles 48048 40631 18% 551487 459877 20%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – March 2025

Category March YTD March F25 F24 %Change F25 F24 %Change LCV < 2T** 3530 4012 -12% 38995 44093 -12% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 18958 15387 23% 217060 205562 6% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1463 1531 -4% 13032 13155 -1% 3W** 7752 5279 47% 85832 77589 11%

Exports – March 2025

Category March YTD March F25 F24 %Change F25 F24 %Change Total Exports** 4143 1573 163% 34709 24663 41%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra