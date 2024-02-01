Mahindra Auto sells 43068 SUVs, a 31% growth and total volumes of 73944, a growth of 15% in January 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2024 stood at 73944 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 43068 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 31% and overall, 43866 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23481.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31% growth and total 73944 vehicle, a 15% growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level. Honouring the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ this Republic Day, we flagged off the “Drivers of Change” initiative that honours women achievers across various fields and highlight their role as a driving force in India’s progression towards an advanced and inclusive society.”
|Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2024
|Category
|January
|YTD January
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|Utility Vehicles
|43068
|32915
|31%
|376832
|290764
|30%
|Cars + Vans
|125
|125
|-100%
|13
|2134
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|43068
|33040
|30%
|376845
|292898
|29%
|Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – January
|Category
|January
|YTD January
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|LCV < 2T *
|4039
|2675
|51%
|35935
|34519
|4%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|17116
|18101
|-5%
|162223
|163452
|-1%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|2326
|948
|145%
|20897
|7480
|179%
|3 Wheelers
(including electric 3Ws) *
|5649
|6562
|-14%
|66152
|47473
|39%
|Exports – January 2024
|Category
|January
|YTD January
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|Total Exports *
|1746
|3009
|-42%
|21551
|27742
|-22%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
