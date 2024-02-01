Mahindra Auto sells 43068 SUVs, a 31% growth and total volumes of 73944, a growth of 15% in January 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2024 stood at 73944 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2024 stood at 73944 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 43068 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 31% and overall, 43866 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23481.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31% growth and total 73944 vehicle, a 15% growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level. Honouring the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ this Republic Day, we flagged off the “Drivers of Change” initiative that honours women achievers across various fields and highlight their role as a driving force in India’s progression towards an advanced and inclusive society.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2024 Category January YTD January F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes Utility Vehicles 43068 32915 31% 376832 290764 30% Cars + Vans 125 125 -100% 13 2134 -99% Passenger Vehicles 43068 33040 30% 376845 292898 29%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – January Category January YTD January F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes LCV < 2T * 4039 2675 51% 35935 34519 4% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 17116 18101 -5% 162223 163452 -1% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 2326 948 145% 20897 7480 179% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws) * 5649 6562 -14% 66152 47473 39%

Exports – January 2024 Category January YTD January F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes Total Exports * 1746 3009 -42% 21551 27742 -22%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra