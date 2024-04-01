Mahindra Auto sells 40631 SUVs, a 13% growth and total volumes of 68413 in March 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68413 vehicles, a growth of 4%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68413 vehicles, a growth of 4%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40631 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 13% and overall, 41161 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20930.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing 2 Lakh units during the year, which is the highest ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India. In March, we sold a total of 40631 SUVs, with a growth of 13% and 68413 total vehicles, a 4% growth over last year.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – March 2024 Category March YTD March F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 40631 35976 13% 459864 356961 29% Cars + Vans 0 21 -100% 13 2292 -99% Passenger Vehicles 40631 35997 13% 459877 359253 28%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – March Category March YTD March F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T * 4012 3385 19% 44093 40419 9% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 13601 17428 -22% 191603 198121 -3% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 3317 1469 126% 27114 10036 170% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 5279 5697 -7% 77589 58520 33%

Exports – March 2024 Category March YTD March F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports * 1573 2115 -26% 24663 32107 -23%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra