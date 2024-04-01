Mahindra Auto sells 40631 SUVs, a 13% growth and total volumes of 68413 in March 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68413 vehicles, a growth of 4%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40631 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 13% and overall, 41161 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20930.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing 2 Lakh units during the year, which is the highest ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India. In March, we sold a total of 40631 SUVs, with a growth of 13% and 68413 total vehicles, a 4% growth over last year.”
|Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – March 2024
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|40631
|35976
|13%
|459864
|356961
|29%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|21
|-100%
|13
|2292
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|40631
|35997
|13%
|459877
|359253
|28%
|Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – March
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|4012
|3385
|19%
|44093
|40419
|9%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|13601
|17428
|-22%
|191603
|198121
|-3%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|3317
|1469
|126%
|27114
|10036
|170%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|5279
|5697
|-7%
|77589
|58520
|33%
|Exports – March 2024
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|1573
|2115
|-26%
|24663
|32107
|-23%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
SOURCE: Mahindra