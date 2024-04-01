Mahindra Auto sells 40631 SUVs, a 13% growth and total volumes of 68413 in March 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68413 vehicles, a growth of 4%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68413 vehicles, a growth of 4%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40631 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 13% and overall, 41161 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20930.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing 2 Lakh units during the year, which is the highest ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India. In March, we sold a total of 40631 SUVs, with a growth of 13% and 68413 total vehicles, a 4% growth over last year.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – March 2024
CategoryMarchYTD March
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Utility Vehicles406313597613%45986435696129%
Cars + Vans021-100%132292-99%
Passenger Vehicles406313599713%45987735925328%

 

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – March
CategoryMarchYTD March
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
LCV < 2T *4012338519%44093404199%
LCV 2 T – 3.5 T1360117428-22%191603198121-3%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV33171469126%2711410036170%
3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *52795697-7%775895852033%

 

Exports – March 2024
CategoryMarchYTD March
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Total Exports *15732115-26%2466332107-23%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here