Mahindra Auto sells 39,399 SUVs and total volumes of 75,901 in August 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2025 stood at 75,901 vehicles, a flat growth including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2025 stood at 75,901 vehicles, a flat growth including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 vehicles in the domestic market, a de-growth of -9% and overall, 40,846 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,427.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (<7.5T LCV category). With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season. Total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording -9% YoY decline.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 %Change Utility Vehicles * 39399 43277 -9% 241337 209148 15% Cars + Vans 0 0 Passenger Vehicles 39399 43277 -9% 241337 209148 15%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 %Change F26 F25 %Change LCV < 2T** 2925 2957 -1% 13496 15748 -14% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 19502 17263 13% 90834 82391 10% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws)** 10527 9326 13% 40561 30570 33%

Exports – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 %Change F26 F25 %Change Total Exports** 3548 3060 16% 15989 11700 37%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra