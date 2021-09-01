Mahindra Auto registers growth of 17 percent in passenger vehicle sales; overall sales at 30,585 vehicles in August 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15,786 vehicles in August 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 15,973 vehicles in August 2021. Exports for the month of August 2021 were at 3,180 vehicles.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17 percent in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over the same period last year. Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with the sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 percent. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us.”

Passenger Vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – August 2021

Category August YTD August F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change Utility Vehicles 15786 13407 18% 79153 36008 120% Cars + Vans 184 244 -23% 1068 610 75% Passenger Vehicles 15973 13651 17% 80221 36618 119%

*Above Domesticsales include sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – August 2021

Category August YTD August F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change LCV <2T 1734 3223 -46% 11570 6733 72% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 6595 11874 -44% 47163 36795 28% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 512 202 153% 1808 461 292% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 2591 307 744% 7804 442 1666%

