Mahindra Auto records highest-ever vehicle sales at 66,091 units with 21% growth; sells highest-ever SUV volume of 35,976 with 31% growth in March 23

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its auto sales for the month of March 2023 stood at 35,976 vehicles, its highest ever, with a growth of 31%. The company also clocked the highest ever annual sales of its SUVs at 356,961 units, with a growth of 60%. In the Passenger Vehicle segment (which includes UVs, cars and Vansvans), the company sold 35,997 units (growth of 30%) in March 2023 and recorded an annual sale of 359,253 vehicles (growth of 59%).
The Commercial Vehicle segment recorded a sale of 22,282 vehicles in March 2023 (growth of 12%) and annual sale of 2,48,576 vehicles (growth of 40%). The LCV (2 – 3.5T) segment recorded its highest ever annual sales of 198,121 units in F23. Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (LCV > 3.5T + MHCV), also registered good performance with 1,469 units in March 2023 (growth of 77%) and annual sale of 10,036 units (growth of 56%)
Exports for the month were at 2,115 vehicles, and the company sold 5,697 units of 3-wheelers in March 2023.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are delighted to close the year with a growth of 50% for the Auto Sector on annual basis and the highest ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business. Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio. The Pik-up (LCV 2-3.5T) segment recorded the highest ever annual volume with a strong 43% growth, consolidating its leadership position. We would like to thank our associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year”.
|Passenger Vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – March 2023
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|Utility Vehicles
|35,976
|27,380
|31%
|3,56,961
|2,23,682
|60%
|Cars + Vans
|21
|223
|-91%
|2292
|2213
|4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,997
|27,603
|30%
|359,253
|225,895
|59%
|Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – March 2023
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|LCV < 2T
|3,385
|3,806
|-11%
|40,419
|32,339
|25%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|17,428
|15,202
|15%
|1,98,121
|1,38,343
|43%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1,469
|829
|77%
|10,036
|6,435
|56%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)
|5,697
|4,043
|41%
|58,520
|30,079
|95%
|Exports – March 2023
|Category
|March
|YTD March
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|F23
|F22
|% Changes
|Total Exports
|2,115
|3,160
|-33%
|32,107
|32,510
|-1%
SOURCE: Mahindra