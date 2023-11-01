Mahindra Auto records highest ever SUV sales of 43,708 vehicles, a 36% growth and highest ever

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of October 2023 stood at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of October 2023 stood at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra recorded the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month. In October, the company sold 43,708 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 36% and overall, 44,264 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 25,715 units, also the highest-ever.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In October, we clocked the highest ever volumes at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32%. Both SUVs and CVs individually achieved highest ever volumes for the third consecutive month at 43,708 and 25,715 vehicles respectively. While the strong festive demand should see us continue our growth momentum in November, we will keep a close watch of select supply related challenges.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2023 Category October YTD October F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 43708 32226 36% 258612 199278 30% Cars + Vans 0 72 -100% 10 1743 -99% Passenger Vehicles 43708 32298 35% 258622 201021 29%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2023 Category October YTD October F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T * 4335 4562 -5% 24964 26170 -5% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 20349 15728 29% 123077 112988 9% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1031 690 49% 7434 4898 52% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 9402 5081 85% 48628 30661 59%

Exports – October 2023 Category October YTD October F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports * 1854 2755 -33% 16170 18511 -13%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra