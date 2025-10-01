Mahindra auto clocks 100298 in total vehicle sales, a growth of 16% in September 2025; Record Navratri SUV retails* with a growth of over 60%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2025 stood at 100,298 vehicles, a growth of 16% including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2025 stood at 100,298 vehicles, a growth of 16% including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,233 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 10% and overall, 58,714 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 26,728, a growth of 18%. The Billing numbers of SUVs for September were subdued due to availability of trailers in the last 10 days of the month.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10%, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16% growth compared to the same month last year.

Thanks to the impetus from GST 2.0 and the preceding weeks’ pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri*, with over 60% growth in the SUV segment and over 70% growth in the CV segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year. The surge in festive demand has placed significant constraints on availability of trailers. We are working to improve dispatches to our dealer network within the constraints.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Utility Vehicles** 56233 51062 10% 297570 260210 14% Cars + Vans Passenger Vehicles 56233 51062 10% 297570 260210 14%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change LCV < 2T*** 3386 3444 -2% 16882 19192 -12% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T**** 23342 19252 21% 114176 101643 12% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws)*** 13017 10044 30% 53578 40614 32%

Exports – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Total Exports*** 4320 3020 43% 20303 14680 38%

Note- Total vehicle sales of 100,298 units include SUVs, LCVs (<3.5T), 3-wheelers, and export volumes

* Dealer reported customer retail estimates for first nine days of Navratri compared to first nine days of Navratri last year

** Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

*** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

****Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0

