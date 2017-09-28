Mahindra announces delivery of 50 eSupro Passenger Vans to Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), a part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its plan to deliver 50 units of the eSupro Passenger van to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). As part of HRTC’s ‘Ride with Pride’ initiative, the battery powered, all electric, zero emission Mahindra eSupro passenger vans will be used for public transportation in the state of Himachal Pradesh which in turn will help reduce vehicular emissions and protect the state’s environment and its natural resources.

The first consignment of five eSupros was flagged off by Shri Gurmukh Singh Bali, Hon’ble Minister for Transport, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh in the presence of other government dignitaries and senior officials from Mahindra.

Speaking during the flag off of the first set of the Mahindra eSupro passenger vans, Shri Gurmukh Singh Bali, Hon’ble Minister for Transport, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh said, “Today we are delighted to take the first step towards creating an all-electric eco system in the public transportation space. It is indeed a big leap towards electrification of our conventional mobility offerings and is in line with the Government’s vision of bringing gasoline-free transportation solutions to the masses. I would like to congratulate Mahindra for supporting and jointly working with HRTC in its endeavour towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Going forward we will develop many such smart transportation and mobility solutions for public and private transportation, including last mile connectivity.”

According to Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive, Mahindra Electric, “We are proud to partner with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation in its ‘Ride with Pride’ public transport initiative and hand over eSupro passenger vans for environmentally friendly passenger transportation. With ample space, well-cushioned seats and lower noise levels, the eSupro is the ideal choice for people movement and we are grateful to the Government of Himachal Pradesh for their support towards sustainable mobility solutions, which will go a long way in boosting the usage of EVs in our country. Going forward we will also explore possibilities to introduce the personal range of EVs such as the e2oPlus hatch back and the eVerito sedan. I am sure that this model of electrification will lead by example and will be replicated by multiple states across the country.”

With the Government’s increased focus on electrification of passenger transportation across India, the deployment of 50 eSupros by the HRTC is a positive step towards creating a gasoline-free mobility solution for public transportation. It is also a first of its kind public transport initiative by any state to deploy electric vehicles on multiple intra-city routes all across Himachal Pradesh.

Mahindra’s eSupro is India’s first 8-seater electric van, which is emission free and eco-friendly. On a full charge, the Mahindra eSupro can travel for up to 112 kms and can achieve a top speed of 60 kmph. Powered by the latest electric drivetrain technology from Mahindra Electric, a high-torque electric motor and a direct drive transmission, the eSupro can also effortlessly cruise through city traffic. Driving the eSupro is a breeze due to its Direct Drive Transmission – no clutch, no shifting gears in congested traffic – leading to reduced driver fatigue. Being fully electric, it is quiet and has zero tailpipe emissions and is an ideal solution to the urban pollution issues which are plaguing cities today. To add to this, the widespread Mahindra network in the state of Himachal Pradesh will facilitate easy repair and service.

