Mahindra and Webasto launch “Infinity Roof”, featuring ambient light in the BE 6 and XEV 9e

Webasto showcases its latest innovative roof system in the Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, offering its customers completely new design options

More light, comfort and individuality: The “Infinity Roof” is a new panoramic roof system from Webasto. It sets new standards for ambient light in vehicle interior of Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs BE 6 and XEV 9e.

For the integrated light feature Webasto is using optical coupling technologies in addition to LEDs to provide a customizable atmosphere. The light technology adapts to different conditions and user preferences, improving both comfort and aesthetics in the vehicle interior.

First customer in India

“With up to 18,000 different colors and shapes, high-resolution transparent printing and customizable patterns, the light feature from Webasto enables a look that can be tailored to each customer preference. For automotive manufacturers, the possibilities for integrating such innovative roof systems into their vehicle lineup are almost endless. In addition to ambient light, various other features such as switchable glazing can be integrated into fixed and of course also openable roof systems,” says Jan Henning Mehlfeldt, who is responsible for global roof business at Webasto. “Our roofs have allowed us to deliver driving pleasure for over 85 years and we are continuing to develop our systems further. The trend toward large glass surfaces is now opening up completely new possibilities for us once again.”

The “Infinity Roof” is being used in series production by the Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra, which has equipped its Electric Origin SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, with it. Mahindra also honored Webasto for the roof system with its innovation award of the automotive division, alongside two additional awards unrelated to the ambient light system, one for best product development and another for special appreciation, during Mahindra Group’s Supplier Conference.

SOURCE: Webasto