Mahindra adventure unveils an action-packed Season 8 calendar

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, has unveiled an action-packed Mahindra Adventure Calendar for Season 8. A unique concept to showcase the tough and rugged DNA of Mahindra vehicles, Mahindra Adventure functions as an umbrella brand with a series of adventure and motorsport events under it. With the inception of Mahindra Adventure in 2011, we truly began perfecting the art of getting lost. Since then, we’ve been giving people trips of a lifetime, be it the single-day off-road adventure or the multi-day expeditions to the most beautiful places in India and abroad.

Mahindra Adventure will continue to dwell in its spirit of adventure through a series of events spread across the year. The year begins with the marquee event, Monastery Escape, which starts from Delhi and reaches Leh via the picturesque Manali-Leh route with stops at Manali, Jispa and Tso Moriri. This expedition navigates some of the world’s highest mountain passes and lakes. After a well-deserved break in Leh, the event shifts its focus to Kargil, where one can visit the splendid Zanskar Valley and Batalik. This well curated drive offers the best possible accommodation, local cuisine and a chance to experience Mahindra’s tough and rugged 4WD SUVs.

Making it to the destination list this year is the multiday expedition to the Everest Base Camp – The Summit. After a ceremonial flag off at Kathmandu, the convoy will set off towards Nyalam and Tibet, crossing the border into China through the iconic Friendship Bridge. Thereafter, the convoy will drive through Tibet, the ‘roof of the world’, to the forbidden city of Lhasa – home of the Potala palace and numerous monasteries.

As the year unfolds, Mahindra Adventure will continue with the 20-year-old legacy of organizing Great Escapes. This year, under the Great Escape brand, Trail Drive for two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles will be held at 10 locations. The Off-road Trophy rounds, however have been limited to five zones. The winners from each of these five locations will compete at the coveted Mahindra Off-Roading Trophy- Grand Finale and stand a chance to win a new Mahindra Thar CRDe 4×4.

Mahindra Adventure adds a new event to its calendar this year called the – “Desert Challenge.” This event will be held in Rajasthan and will feature splendid dune tracks and some tough off-road obstacles. To add to the excitement, each team will be provided with 4WD Scorpios for this event.

On this occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said “After 7 successful seasons, we are gearing up to unleash a series of adventure initiatives throughout this year that promise a lot more excitement and thrill for adventure enthusiasts. To add to the adrenaline pumping line-up, Mahindra Adventure has chartered into unexplored territories with the addition of Everest Base Camp and Desert Challenge this year. I am confident that all these initiatives will further cement the tough and the rugged capabilities of our vehicles and take Mahindra Adventure to newer heights.”

