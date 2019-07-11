Mahindra adds Apple CarPlay to Feature Packed XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the introduction of Apple CarPlay to its premium SUV, the XUV500. Launched in 2011, the XUV500 has been a pioneer in providing innovative hi-tech and connected car features.

With this update, the XUV500 now offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity in addition to its extensive connected features like Connected Apps, Emergency Call & Ecosense. Apple CarPlay will be available on the top-end W11 variant of the XUV500.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “At Mahindra our vehicle offer consumers Accessible Technologies. The introduction of Apple CarPlay enhances the convenience & connectivity offered by the XUV500 and will generate a lot of interest among our potential customers. To delight our customers, we will provide this update to existing owners of the W11 variant as well. They can visit a Mahindra authorised workshop to get their infotainment system upgraded with Apple CarPlay.”

Apple CarPlay offers easy access to calls, music and Siri search by connecting the user’s iPhone with the infotainment system of Mahindra XUV500. CarPlay automatically brings useful information from the user’s iPhone and organises it into a simple UI that appears just when required on the infotainment system.

CarPlay has been designed keeping in mind the safety of the driver and passengers. With a simple and intuitive interface, integrated steering controls and powerful voice activated functions, Apple CarPlay minimises distraction and enables the driver to stay focused on the road.

XUV500 customers will have in-car access to hands-free telephony, Apple Music audiobooks, podcasts and CarPlay supported third-party audio applications. Further, hands-free telephony will enable customers to make and receive phone calls on the move. Apple CarPlay’s extremely accurate speech recognition enables Siri to respond immediately to information requests from customers, while Apple Music helps customers stream songs and customise playlists.

Apple CarPlay already features in two other popular Mahindra vehicles — Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra XUV300.

SOURCE: Mahindra