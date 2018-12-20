Magneti Marelli to exhibit smart, streamlined and highly integrated lighting and electronics solutions for automotive at CES 2019

High-tech solutions improve communication between vehicle, its occupants and surrounding environment, increasing safety

Award-winning Smart Corner™ integrates cameras, radar and LiDAR within vehicle headlamps and tail lamps, while maintaining styling aesthetics and world-class lighting performance

The concept of the booth at Wynn Hotel is “Sense what’s coming, we’re closer than you think”

The company will showcase its high-tech offerings at CES 2019 in Las Vegas Jan. 6 at Mandalay Bay during CES Unveiled, and Jan. 8-10 at the Wynn Hotel, in Latour Ballrooms 5-7, at its 6,000-square-foot exhibit. Magneti Marelli aims to address the needs of autonomous driving and connectivity with a wide range of smart, streamlined and highly integrated lighting and electronics solutions.

Magneti Marelli’s technologies improve communication between the vehicle, its occupants and the surrounding environment, increasing safety. Visitors can experience how Magneti Marelli is enabling global automakers to “Sense What’s Coming” with solutions like Smart Corner™; powerful perception technology; digital light processing (DLP) technology, including the world’s first 1.3 million pixel production headlamp; seamlessly integrated connected vehicle technology; advanced lighting solutions; and holistic human machine interface (HMI) technology.

Smart Corner – award-winning innovation shines light on autonomous driving

Magneti Marelli’s third generation Smart Corner will be unveiled at CES 2019 and represents the progress the company has made in developing this flexible platform. A CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree, in the Vehicle Intelligence & Self-Driving Technology category, Smart Corner integrates autonomous sensors into headlamps and tail lamps to provide OEMs with the required functionality for autonomous driving, while maintaining styling aesthetics and world-class lighting performance. It can accommodate any sensor an OEM may choose to deploy, including LiDAR, radar, cameras, or ultrasonics, as well as advanced, LED-based lighting features like adaptive driving beam (ADB) and DLP. Smart Corner provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle with redundancy. Because the sensors are integrated into existing headlamps and tail lamps, an OEM benefits from a fully calibrated, plug-and-play solution, resulting in a simplified manufacturing process that is lower cost and lighter weight than alternatives.

Seamlessly integrated connected vehicle technology

Inspired by the modular approach of the Smart Corner, Magneti Marelli will showcase seamlessly integrated connectivity features in a test vehicle. Technology includes active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays embedded in the front grille and rear applique to communicate intent, autonomous signaling, an interactive virtual assistant, audible alerts, and positional advertising using V2X.

Powerful driver monitoring and perception technology

Booth visitors will see how the company integrates cameras, sensors and perception software to provide driver monitoring functionality. A key feature of Magneti Marelli’s solution is that it requires very little computing power and works without complex hardware. Once a user’s status and mood is determined, the data interfaces with the HMI to dynamically adapt the car’s environment.

Holistic HMI

Magneti Marelli will exhibit the seamless integration of multiple displays, controls and feedback to serve the driver by delivering information how, when and where they need it. The company’s latest display technology can augment perception, depth and reality, without tapping into valuable dashboard real estate.

Using light as a perception and communication tool

Drawing on more than 100 years of innovation in advanced lighting solutions, Magneti Marelli is first to market with DLP, the world’s first 1.3 million pixel production headlamp. DLP creates ideal lighting conditions, and can project images onto the road to communicate with drivers and pedestrians.

Advanced lighting solutions

Booth attendees will see a variety of ADB modules that increase visibility for a safer, more comfortable drive. Headlamps equipped with ADB can operate in high beam mode nearly 100% of the time, providing maximum light output. By combining laser and LED light sources, the company’s latest generation laser headlamps have a high beam range of more than 600 meters.