Magna’s surround view system launches on all-new Toyota Tundra

Magna’s advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) are helping pave the way for global automakers to enhance safety, comfort and convenience. The company’s next generation cameras and electronic control units which enable the benefits of 3D and surround view have recently launched on the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The vehicle is fitted with Magna’s complete surround view system including five cameras and an advanced electronic control unit to provide a high-resolution view around the vehicle and assist the driver in various situations. Data is fused from the cameras and the system can render a seamlessly stitched, ‘fly-around’ 3D image of the vehicle and its environment upon startup. This feature gives the driver a holistic view of the surroundings and greater reassurance when maneuvering the vehicle.

Magna’s advanced trailer assist and off-road functions have also launched for the first time as part of the system, including:

Trailer Guidance, a semi-automated function that helps a driver back a trailer into its desired location, which is particularly useful when backing into tight spaces.

An automatic, one-time calibration of the trailer hitch to help simplify setup and allow for quicker swapping between various trailers.

Multi-terrain view that allows drivers to customize their view between bird’s eye, front, side and rear – enhancing visibility from different angles.

A unique “see-through hood” feature that enables drivers to see under the front hood of the vehicle – supporting them in off-road conditions and helping to avoid rocks or other obstacles while offroad.

“We’re proud to be launching one of our most advanced vision systems that provides truck and trailer consumers with enhanced levels of comfort, safety and peace of mind,” said Sharath Reddy, Magna Electronics Senior Vice President. “Trailering can be a challenging task and with this intuitive system, consumers can feel safer and more confident in maneuvering the vehicle, whatever they’re hauling.”

Magna provides ADAS solutions to automakers around the world, using a suite of radar, lidar, camera and domain controllers that serve as the building blocks for future autonomy.

SOURCE: Magna