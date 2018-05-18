Magna’s “Powertrain Meets Future” Drivetrain Forum brings industry together

Magna hosts 7th annual Drivetrain Forum

Event showcases latest powertrain developments

Magna demonstrates comprehensive systems expertise

In the coming years, there could be up to 48 variations of powertrain architectures available. Additionally, legislative requirements for CO2 emissions, changing consumer needs, and new advancements in technology are stimulating and challenging the industry. Magna once again brought the industry together at its 7th annual Drivetrain Forum themed “Powertrain Meets Future”. Participants heard from industry leading powertrain experts on new requirements, developments and technologies, and had the opportunity to test different drive technologies across a variety of vehicles.

As a global leader in powertrain, and in addition to hosting the event, Magna showcased its latest technologies, including a scalable and modular powertrain platform approach for the entire drivetrain.

“Our ever-expanding portfolio of powertrain products prepares us to match the market’s progression from internal combustion engines to plug-in hybrids to battery electric vehicles,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna CTO and President of Magna Powertrain. “We have the expertise and the innovative solutions to help support automakers through the changing powertrain landscape.”

Through the integration of electric units like hybridized transmissions or electric axle drives in the drivetrain, Magna offers solutions to automakers for meeting the conflicting goals of vehicle efficiency, performance, and driving dynamics. On a product level, flexible building blocks that can be used in various applications, such as electric motors or inverters, reduce the complexity of the powertrain system. This approach also allows automakers to maintain the diversity of their vehicle configurations in terms of dynamics and performance in the future. At the same time, the number of different drivetrain variants will be reduced significantly.

