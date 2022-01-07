Magnachip develops next generation OLED DDIC for automotive displays

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (“Magnachip”) announced today that the company is expanding its organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) product lineup by developing a next generation OLED DDIC for automotive displays

In recent years, the use of electric vehicles, autonomous driving and connected cars has been increasing and it has driven the demand for automotive semiconductors, which are essential for the rapid advancement of infotainment and driving safety. Magnachip is developing an OLED DDIC for automotive based on the 40nm process technology, which is designed for center stack displays and instrument cluster displays. The company plans to supply the new product to premium European car manufacturers in the first half of 2023.

The next generation DDIC supports a wide range of resolutions including FHD and it is also suited for both rigid and flexible OLED displays. Another key feature of this next generation DDIC is that it will be made as an “all-in-one solution,” which means that source drivers, gate drivers and timing controllers are integrated on a single chip. This feature will enable the production of cost-effective display panels consisting of fewer components.

SOURCE: Magnachip