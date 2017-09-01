Magna tops seat satisfaction study

Magna has received J.D. Power awards for supplying the top consumer-ranked seats for luxury cars, compact SUV/MPVs, and midsize/large SUVs. The awards were announced by J.D. Power in publishing its 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM.

In the Luxury Car segment, Magna received the highest marks for quality for the seats it supplies for the Audi A3 (Ingolstadt, Germany). In fact, Magna received the highest score possible, as A3 owners expressed 0.0 problems per 100 cars sold with the seat.

In the Mass Market Compact SUV/MPV segment, Magna’s seats in the Ford Escape received the highest ranking. In the Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV segment, the seats in the Ford Edge rank highest.

“It is an honor to be recognized by J.D. Power for seat quality and satisfaction,” said Mike Bisson, President of Magna Seating. “We focus every day on delivering seats that are comfortable, functional and the highest quality, and it’s great when consumers let us know we are helping our OEM customers achieve success.”

The J.D. Power 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study provides automotive manufacturers and suppliers with quality and satisfaction information related to seating systems. New vehicle owners were asked to rate the quality of their vehicle’s seats and seat belts with respect to whether they have experienced defects/malfunctions or design problems during the first 90 days of ownership.

The 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 77,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2017 model-year cars and light trucks registered in November-December 2016 and January-February 2017. The study was fielded from February through May 2017.

