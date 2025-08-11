Magna to showcase vision for safer, smarter, greener mobility at IAA Mobility 2025

Magna will showcase its latest innovations shaping mobility, both today and in the future, at IAA Mobility 2025

Magna, one of the world’s largest and most trusted suppliers in the automotive industry, will showcase the latest innovations shaping mobility today and in the future at IAA Mobility 2025, in Munich. From September 8 to 14, the company will present advancements in sustainable materials, drivetrain technologies, energy storage systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at Hall B3, Booth E40.

Visitors to the Magna booth will experience how the company is shaping the future of mobility with its innovative solutions that minimise environmental impact, conserve resources and support social and economic development. A key focus will be on sustainable materials that meet the highest technical standards while reducing the ecological footprint of vehicles.

“IAA Mobility is a key platform for Magna to demonstrate how our innovations are driving real-world change – from sustainable materials and flexible powertrain solutions to intelligent driving technologies,” said Uwe Geissinger, Executive Vice President and President Magna Europe. “We’re not just showcasing concepts; we’re delivering scalable solutions that help our customers navigate the shift to safer, smarter and greener mobility today.”

Magna will also present its flexible powertrain systems designed to meet the needs of diverse vehicle segments. Advanced battery-integrated body and chassis systems, along with modular energy storage solutions, will be introduced to support the electrification of transportation with greater efficiency and reliability.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature Magna’s latest technologies for Level 2+ and 3 driving systems, including intelligent sensor fusion, AI-powered decision-making processes with robust safety architectures. Live vehicle demonstrations will showcase innovations in imaging radar, radar fusion and interior sensing technologies — all critical for enhancing vehicle perception, occupant monitoring and overall driving safety. Customers can schedule outdoor demo drives by registering at the Magna booth.

Magna’s presence at IAA Mobility 2025 highlights its commitment to delivering real-world solutions that move the industry forward.

SOURCE: Magna