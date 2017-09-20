Magna sees continued expansion with new engineering center in China

In China, where almost 200 million vehicles share the road with pedestrians, bicycles, electric scooters and more, drivers need good visibility. Magna, already the global market leader in automotive mirrors, will help improve that visibility by opening a new engineering center in Shanghai to bring its latest mirror and vision systems to automakers and drivers. Government officials joined Magna executives and employees in a grand opening event held today. The new engineering center is expected to generate up to 100 new jobs, including a number of highly-skilled engineers. The facility will also feature an innovation showroom where customers will be able to see and interact with Magna’s latest technologies from all over the world. “China is a key hub for our engineering and product development within Asia and around the globe,” said John O’Hara, Magna Closures & Mirrors President. “Our new Shanghai engineering center allows us to increase our development activity, providing even more customizable solutions for automakers.”

The company aims to bring newer technologies like its ClearViewTM inside and outside mirrors to China. As a leader in both camera-based advanced driver assistance systems and mirrors, Magna developed ClearView™ to help improve visibility while changing lanes, backing out of a parking space, or driving with a vehicle full of cargo. Magna has 44 manufacturing plants in China, with six of them dedicated to mirrors production and serving more than 45 customers globally including Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Nissan and Great Wall.

