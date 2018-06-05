Magna to produce the new Z4 for the BMW Group

Magna adds to its contract vehicle manufacturing line-up in Graz, Austria, with the addition of the new BMW Z4. Production is scheduled to begin at the end of 2018. This business further strengthens Magna’s position as the world’s leading brand-independent vehicle contract manufacturer.

“Our expertise in complete vehicle engineering and production makes us unique and the ideal partner for the industry,” says Günther Apfalter, President of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. “We are very pleased that we can further strengthen our relationship with the BMW Group and continue to solidify our overall position in the industry with new business like this.”

Magna’s cooperation with the Bavarian premium manufacturer started in 2001. In 2003 the first BMW X3 manufactured by Magna rolled off the production line, followed by a series of other models. Since 2017, a part of the total volume of the BMW 5 Series has been manufactured by Magna both with a combustion engine and as a hybrid version.

As a supplier with collective expertise across multiple product areas and the ability to build complete vehicles, the company is uniquely positioned to continue to partner with traditional automakers as well as new entrants in the new mobility landscape. Magna has more than 100 years of experience in vehicle production, in excess of three million vehicles produced to date, and a broad range of engineering and support services.

