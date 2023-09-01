Magna opens new mirrors division facility in Thailand

New facility to support an increase in awarded exterior mirrors business in strategic market

Today, Magna held a grand opening of its new mirrors division facility in Rayong Province, Thailand, following an increase in awarded business in exterior mirrors. Company officials were joined by customers and local government representatives to celebrate the occasion.

“We are providing a product that helps deliver visibility, safety and style in one package,” said Jeff Hunt, Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting President. “We think beyond mirrors as just reflective surfaces and deliver industry-leading exterior mirror solutions for automakers to differentiate themselves. We are grateful for the support received by local officials and the community of Rayong Province.”

Magna’s mirrors division in Rayong Province produces exterior mirrors and various independent components that offer features including turn signal, logo and ground illumination lamps, blind zone modules, and actuators for several global automakers.

The new facility is approximately 130,000 square-foot. Over the next three years, Magna expects to create an additional 150 new jobs, bringing its total employee base at the new facility to roughly 570 at full production.

