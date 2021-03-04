Magna leverages cloud connectivity and advanced e-mobility innovations to decrease emissions and increase range

Magna’s roadmap to e-mobility now includes the company’s all-new connected PHEV drivetrain and next gen battery electric drive systems. Debuting today, both systems were on full display at the company’s Winter Test driving location in northern Sweden. On a frozen track under demanding climatic and driving conditions, the technologies proved their functional advantages including better efficiency, range and driving dynamics.

The Magna EtelligentEco, an intelligent, connected PHEV system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38%, offers a unique cloud connectivity feature allowing it to perform several new functions previously not possible. It accounts for local electricity sources when charging is required and recommends a greener power option to the driver.

Additionally, the driver can employ smart cruise control and eco routing which includes topology and traffic status to help determine the most efficient path to a destination. The combination of these features with its specially-tuned operating software and controls, and its all-new dedicated hybrid transmission, enable the significant CO 2 reductions.

Within the PHEV is Magna’s dedicated hybrid transmission with a 120-kW e-motor at its functional core. The system performs in dynamic driving situations, as well as launch and reverse driving, all in electric mode. The Magna EtelligentEco offers a driving range of 62 miles.

The Magna EtelligentReach is an all-electric AWD solution with next-gen technology options including intelligent operating software and controls. The advanced technology now delivers an unprecedented range increase and further enhanced driving dynamics. In fact, with innovation upgrades to the software and hardware, the range is extended another 20% or more than 145 km in total when compared to existing vehicles in production.

In addition, the latest updates include an advanced decoupling function, inverters with silicon carbide technology, and a further-improved operating software, which result in advancements that will benefit all of Magna’s electric drive solutions and next-generation hybrid drives.

“As automakers continue to progress towards a zero-emissions future, we are the supplier partner that can give them new and innovative products to help them get there,” said Tom Rucker, President Magna Powertrain. “Based on our vehicle systems expertise and scalable building blocks technology approach, we can match our customers’ needs with complete electrified powertrain solutions as well as subsystems and components.”

SOURCE: Magna