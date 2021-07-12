Magna earns six 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year awards, two straight years

For the second year in a row, Magna received six Supplier of the Year awards from General Motors, the most ever for a supplier in a single year according to the automaker

For the second year in a row, Magna received six Supplier of the Year awards from General Motors, the most ever for a supplier in a single year according to the automaker. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The Magna technologies recognized by GM include driveline systems, body structures, closure assembly cells, active aerodynamics, mirrors and fascia.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by GM in this way, especially receiving multiple awards for two straight years,” said Magna Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Eric Wilds. “It’s a testament to our partnership and our ability to deliver product and process solutions that continue to help them achieve their goals.”

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

SOURCE: Magna