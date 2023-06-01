Magna completes acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety business

“Adding experienced talent and complementary capabilities to our strong foundation in active safety is core to our strategy of bringing more horsepower to this growing market,” said Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri. “This strategic move enables us to provide even more options and advanced solutions to a broader range of customers. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and advance mobility for everyone and everything.”

Our electronics team, now with more than 7,200 employees, including 3,500 in engineering, can better accelerate the development of premium features and functions at scale. Magna will also benefit from an expanded geographic footprint and customer reach in key automotive regions around the world with nine facilities and 30 engineering/sales locations dedicated to active safety.

“On behalf of Magna, I want to welcome the Veoneer Active Safety team,” Kotagiri added. “We have been preparing and eagerly waiting for this day to come.”