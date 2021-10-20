Magna celebrates grand opening of new seating plant in Serbia

Growing demand is driving need for expanded production capacity

Magna is continuing its growth in Eastern Europe through the expansion of its seating production capabilities in Serbia. The company celebrated the grand opening of the new plant in the southern Serbian city of Aleksinac with the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic and members of government and other local representatives

The greenfield facility, which covers an area of approx. 8,300 square meters, currently employs roughly 780 people with the expectation to potentially increase the workforce up to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2022.

“Making this investment reflects the growth in demand for our seating products and positions us in close proximity to our customer,” said John Wyskiel, President, Magna Seating. “We’d like to thank the Serbian government for their support and collaboration in the planning of this site.”

The new facility is Magna’s second plant in Serbia and 36th overall throughout in Eastern Europe. The new plant will produce seat trim covers and leather kits for a European automaker.

SOURCE: Magna