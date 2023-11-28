Magna brings better mobility to life at CES 2024

Magna’s complete vehicle and systems expertise on display with the latest products and technologies

For nearly seven decades, Magna has been helping automakers build a better and safer world of mobility for all by driving change and innovation in the areas that matter most. At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the mobility technology company will showcase its complete vehicle and systems expertise with the latest products and technologies that are defining the Car of the Future across key megatrend areas, including Active Safety, Connectivity and Electrification.

“With expertise across nearly every area of the vehicle, CES presents a great opportunity for us to demonstrate what’s possible as we move towards a safer and more sustainable future,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Whether it’s with our established industry customers or new entrants across all aspects of mobility, we are well positioned to support the industry’s transformational needs.”

The company will host several engagement opportunities including:

Prior to the show floor opening, Magna will sponsor a CES Summit panel discussion on accelerating the development and implementation of V2X technology. Taking place on Tuesday, January 9, at 9 a.m. PT in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall Level 2, W232, the 40-minute discussion will feature leaders across the mobility industry.

Press conference at its booth located at #3725 in the West Hall of the LVCC on Tuesday, January 9, at 11 a.m. PT.

Outdoor driving and static vehicle demonstrations showcasing the company’s latest Active Safety technologies are available by appointment only. To request a demo or meeting, submit a request via Magna’s CES 2024 landing page.

