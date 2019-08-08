Magna announces second quarter results

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Please click HERE for full second quarter Financial Statements and MD&A.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported Sales $ 10,126 $ 10,280 $ 20,717 $ 21,072 Income from operations before income taxes $ 595 $ 819 $ 1,963 $ 1,670 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 452 $ 626 $ 1,558 $ 1,286 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.77 $ 4.83 $ 3.60 Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1) Adjusted EBIT $ 677 $ 803 $ 1,397 $ 1,678 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 1.67 $ 3.22 $ 3.51 All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars. (1) Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Overall, our results came in slightly ahead of our expectations in the second quarter of 2019, driven by our Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision and Complete Vehicles segments. Our Seating segment was below our expectations mainly due to continued launch costs and inefficiencies at a new facility.

On a consolidated basis, we posted sales of $10.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1% from the second quarter of 2018, which compares favourably to global light vehicle production that decreased 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divestitures net of acquisitions, sales increased 5%, and by segment: Complete Vehicles, Seating and Power & Vision increased 49%, 3% and 1%, respectively, while Body Exteriors & Structures decreased 4%.

Adjusted EBIT decreased 16% to $677 million in the second quarter of 2019 resulting in an adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales of 6.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 7.8% in the second quarter of 2018. This is mainly due to lower margins in our:

Power & Vision segment, largely driven by higher engineering and other costs in our ADAS business, and lower equity income;

Seating segment primarily as a result of higher launch costs and inefficiencies at a new facility, lower equity income, and higher commodity costs; and

Body Exteriors & Structures segment primarily as a result of reduced earnings due to lower sales.

Income from operations before income taxes was $595 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $819 million in the second quarter of 2018. Included in income from operations before income taxes in the second quarter of 2019 were Other expense, net items totaling $68 million comprised of net unrealized losses on the revaluation of our investments and restructuring costs partially offset by an adjustment to the gain on the sale of our Fluid Pressure & Controls business. Income from operations before income taxes in the second quarter of 2018 included Other income, net items totaling $39 million. Excluding Other expense (income), net from both periods, income from operations before income taxes decreased $117 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $452 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $626 million in the second quarter of 2018. Included in net income attributable to Magna International Inc. in the second quarter of 2019 were Other expense, net items totaling $57 million after tax. Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. in the second quarter of 2018 included Other income, net items totaling $36 million after tax. Excluding Other expense (income), net from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. decreased $81 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.42 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.77 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 5% to $1.59 compared to $1.67 for the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, we generated cash from operations of $920 million. Investment activities for the second quarter of 2019 were $587 million, including $328 million in fixed asset additions, $152 million in acquisitions, and a $107 million increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

We posted sales of $20.72 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 2% from the six months ended June 30, 2018, which compares favourably with global light vehicle production which decreased 5% in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divestitures net of acquisitions, sales increased 4% and by segment: Complete Vehicles increased 36%, Seating increased 3%, Power & Vision was unchanged and Body Exteriors & Structures decreased 4%; in each case compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, income from operations before income taxes was $1.96 billion, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $1.56 billion and diluted earnings per share was $4.83, increases of $293 million, $272 million and $1.23, respectively, each compared to the first six months of 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBIT decreased 17% to $1.40 billion, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 8% to $3.22, each compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $1.81 billion, and invested $294 million in operating assets and liabilities. Total investment activities for the first six months of 2019 were $920 million, including $579 million in fixed asset additions, $152 million in acquisitions, and $189 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we paid dividends of $110 million and $229 million, respectively. In addition, we repurchased 8.6 million shares for $409 million and 14.2 million shares for $693 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 with respect to our outstanding Common Shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This dividend is payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2019.

SEGMENT SUMMARY

($Millions unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended June 30, Sales Adjusted EBIT 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Body Exteriors & Structures $ 4,243 $ 4,551 $ (308 ) $ 341 $ 388 $ (47 ) Power & Vision 2,808 3,197 (389 ) 201 299 (98 ) Seating Systems 1,452 1,424 28 83 117 (34 ) Complete Vehicles 1,802 1,280 522 43 1 42 Corporate and Other (179 ) (172 ) (7 ) 9 (2 ) 11 Total Reportable Segments $ 10,126 $ 10,280 $ (154 ) $ 677 $ 803 $ (126 )

For the three months ended June 30, Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 2019 2018 Change Body Exteriors & Structures 8.0 % 8.5 % (0.5 )% Power & Vision 7.2 % 9.4 % (2.2 )% Seating Systems 5.7 % 8.2 % (2.5 )% Complete Vehicles 2.4 % 0.1 % 2.3 % Consolidated Average 6.7 % 7.8 % (1.1 )% ($Millions unless otherwise noted) For the six months ended June 30, Sales Adjusted EBIT 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Body Exteriors & Structures $ 8,551 $ 9,170 $ (619 ) $ 704 $ 731 $ (27 ) Power & Vision 5,891 6,387 (496 ) 417 658 (241 ) Seating Systems 2,885 2,894 (9 ) 177 247 (70 ) Complete Vehicles 3,730 2,940 790 71 20 51 Corporate and Other (340 ) (319 ) (21 ) 28 22 6 Total Reportable Segments $ 20,717 $ 21,072 $ (355 ) $ 1,397 $ 1,678 $ (281 )

For the six months ended June 30, Adjusted EBIT as a

percentage of sales 2019 2018 Change Body Exteriors & Structures 8.2 % 8.0 % 0.2 % Power & Vision 7.1 % 10.3 % (3.2 )% Seating Systems 6.1 % 8.5 % (2.4 )% Complete Vehicles 1.9 % 0.7 % 1.2 % Consolidated Average 6.7 % 8.0 % (1.3 )%

For further details on our segment results, please see our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements.

UPDATED 2019 OUTLOOK

Current Previous Light Vehicle Production (Units)

North America

Europe 16.6 million

21.4 million 16.7 million

21.5 million Segment Sales

Body Exteriors & Structures

Power & Vision

Seating Systems

Complete Vehicles $16.3 – $17.1 billion

$11.0 – $11.6 billion

$5.4 – $5.8 billion

$6.8 – $7.2 billion $16.3 – $17.1 billion

$11.0 – $11.6 billion

$5.5 – $5.9 billion

$6.9 – $7.3 billion Total Sales $38.9 – $41.1 billion $39.1 – $41.3 billion Adjusted EBIT Margin(2) 6.6% – 6.9% 6.7% – 7.0% Equity Income (included in EBIT) $150 – $195 million $150 – $195 million Interest Expense, net Approximately $90 million Approximately $100 million Income Tax Rate(3) Approximately 24% Approximately 24% Net Income attributable to Magna $1.9 – $2.1 billion $1.9 – $2.1 billion Capital Spending Approximately $1.6 billion Approximately $1.7 billion (2) Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales

(3) The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation

In this 2019 outlook, we have assumed:

2019 light vehicle production volumes (as set out above);

no material unannounced acquisitions or divestitures; and

foreign exchange rates for the most common currencies in which we conduct business relative to our U.S. dollar reporting currency as follows: 1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars 0.745 1 euro equals U.S. dollars 1.125



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Adjusted EBIT The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT: For the three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Income $ 450 $ 636 Add: Interest expense, net 14 23 Other expense (income), net 68 (39 ) Income taxes 145 183 Adjusted EBIT $ 677 $ 803 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below: For the three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sales $ 10,126 $ 10,280 Adjusted EBIT $ 677 $ 803 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 6.7 % 7.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 452 $ 626 Add: Other expense (income), net 68 (39 ) Tax effect on Other expense (income), net (11 ) 3 Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 509 $ 590 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the year (millions): 319.5 354.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 1.67

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Adjusted EBIT The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT: For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Income $ 1,551 $ 1,305 Add: Interest expense, net 45 44 Other income, net (611 ) (36 ) Income taxes 412 365 Adjusted EBIT $ 1,397 $ 1,678 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below: For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sales $ 20,717 $ 21,072 Adjusted EBIT $ 1,397 $ 1,678 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 6.7 % 8.0 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 1,558 $ 1,286 Add: Other income, net (611 ) (36 ) Tax effect on Other income, net 93 3 Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 1,040 $ 1,253 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the year (millions): 322.9 357.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.22 $ 3.51

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of on-going operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

