Magna announces second quarter 2025 results

Magna International Inc. today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our strong operating results for the second quarter of 2025 exceeded our expectations and reflect continued execution on our performance initiatives, including operational excellence, restructuring, commercial recoveries, and reduced capital and engineering spending.

Looking ahead, our updated 2025 Outlook indicates that we are on track for further solid execution in the second half of 2025, despite ongoing industry headwinds including soft volumes in North America and Europe and continued trade policy uncertainty.”

– Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer