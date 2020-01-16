Magna announces outlook

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced its financial outlook for 2020 and 2022.

Our outlook to 2022 anticipates continued growth in total sales and improvement in our EBIT Margin, both as compared to 2019 despite our expectation of relatively stable light vehicle production levels in North America and Europe during this same time period. Improvement in EBIT Margin is expected across each of our operating segments. We anticipate cumulative free cash flow of approximately $5.5 billion over the 2020-2022 period, reflecting continued strong earnings and disciplined capital spending.

For 2020, as compared to 2019, our sales are expected to be negatively impacted by foreign currency translation, reflecting the stronger U.S. dollar, the disposition of our Fluid Pressure & Controls business in 2019, net of acquisitions, and lower expected light vehicle production in Europe. Our outlook anticipates a higher EBIT Margin in 2020 reflecting, among other factors, lower spending on ADAS and autonomy, and continued operational improvements at a number of facilities.

