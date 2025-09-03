Magna: ADAS Elevated: Harnessing early fusion techniques for superior nighttime detection

To understand early fusion’s potential linked to ADAS, we can look at the need to address pedestrian accidents in darkness. In the U.S., nighttime pedestrian fatalities have risen over the past 15 years, with nearly all of the increase has been derived to urban arterial roads — where 76% of the fatal accidents occur after dark, according to a AAA report. Current camera technology that operates in the visible light spectrum struggles in low-light conditions and the risk for false-positives increases when increasing the sensitivity.

Magna explores early fusion of thermal and imaging radar sensors as a robust, cost-effective alternative with high availability. Thermal sensors detect pedestrians through heat signatures, while imaging radar provides detailed spatial estimates. Combining raw data from both sensors allows real-time object assessment in the dark.

Thermal and imaging radar early fusion can improve pedestrian safety and offer cost and scalability benefits. However, challenges remain for market acceptance. Industry needs to value this technology when it comes to availability and reliability. System solutions with thermal and imaging radar requires high production volumes and market adoption to support cost-effectiveness.

Given the evolution of ADAS technologies and upcoming safety regulations, the industry is prepared to overcome these barriers. ADAS fusion will likely evolve rapidly, enhancing safety and efficiency in mobility solutions.