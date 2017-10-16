Magellan adds two all-new navigation devices to TRX family of products – TR5 and TR7 bring complete on- and off-road navigation capabilities to enclosed vehicles

Magellan GPS, the undisputed leader in on- and off-road automotive navigation, has followed the overwhelming success of the TRX7 and TRX7 CS by launching two all-new, smaller, non-ruggedized on- and off-road navigation devices that that feature the exact same technology and pre-loaded trail and map data as the TRX line of products.

The Magellan TR5 and TR7 Automotive GPS Navigators, the most complete enthusiast class, on- and off-road aftermarket navigation solution, utilize Magellan’s easy-to-use TRX software, 2D and 3D terrain view maps, trails, points of interest, and ability to connect via WiFi to Magellan’s comprehensive cloud-connected map website, TRXTrailhead.com. The new non-ruggedized devices are specifically designed for enclosed off-road vehicles with interiors that are protected from the elements.

The TR5 features a 5-inch HD touch screen and the TR7 boasts a more expansive, 7-inch HD touch screen which are both designed for exceptional clarity in bright sunlight and nighttime conditions. Additionally, the devices ‘sleek and slim’ design is perfect for smaller interior space. Each device comes with a suction cup mount to securely attach it to a windshield to allow easy viewing and interactivity during off-road adventures.

Trail Tested, Street Approved

The new TR5 and TR7 both have a ‘sleek and slim’ design and are packed with plenty of technology to be a difference maker in the off-road community.

Fully functional TRX software loaded on both devices contain more than 120,000 pre-loaded and authorized navigable trails – largest navigable United States trail database ever assembled

Pre-loaded U.S. and Canada base map including high-resolution topography and street detail and more than 6.6 million points of interest

Spoken turn-by-turn navigation for both on- and off-road navigation with Magellan’s precision routing engine

BackTrack – a built in feature that safely returns drivers to the starting point of their routes with just one click

Ability to save waypoints, completed trails and record personal tracks to share with other users on TRXTrailhead.com

No data connection required to access map, trail and POI data on the trail

Lifetime free map and software updates

More choice in price point and screen size makes them perfect for entry-level off roaders

Available for order now at MagellanGPS.com – Units start shipping Oct. 16

“With TRX we set out to build the ultimate portable GPS navigation solution and we have achieved a product line that delivers the largest navigable US trail database ever. Everything an off-roader needs to adventure freely and safely is available right out of the box,” said Stig Pedersen, vice president of Off Highway Vehicle and Product Development at Magellan. “TRX devices have quickly become the navigation device of choice for serious ‘Trailheads.’ Now with the TR5 and TR7, we are delivering solutions that are ideal for weekend hobbyists looking for a well-priced, well-equipped GPS device that can guide them into the hills and back again.”

Availability

Magellan’s TR5 and TR7 Automotive GPS Navigators with included windshield mount are available for pre-order now at Magellan’s Online Store and will begin shipping Oct. 16. They will soon be available at numerous online retailers and leading off-road retail locations across the country. The TR5 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and the TR7 is available for $399.99. The TRX7 and TRX7 CS are also available at Magellan’s online store, several different online retailers and off-road retail locations nationwide.

