Made to stand out: World premiere of the smart #5 Brabus

The smart #5 BRABUS marks the highlight of the all-electric smart product portfolio, embodying confident performance and unmistakable BRABUS design

smart is once again setting standards in the premium segment of electric mobility. With the world premiere of the smart #5 Brabus, the brand is unveiling its new top-end product in the all-electric portfolio. As the peak performer in the model range, the new smart #5 Brabus combines smart’s typical space-efficient versatility, modern usability and seamless connectivity with a signature BRABUS aesthetic defined by bold individuality and high-performance engineering. This exceptionally capable mid-size SUV was developed for those who dare to stand out – reimagining what it means to drive fully electric.

A unique combination of design, power and “1-second-wow”

The new smart #5 Brabus redefines premium performance by seamlessly merging powerful looks with state-of-the-art electric drive technology – delivering peak power of up to 475 kW and a flexible all-wheel drive system. The Launch Mode enables maximum acceleration, taking the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The 800-volt platform allows fast DC charging with up to 400 kW, recharging the 100-kWh battery under optimal conditions from 10% to 80% (State of Charge) in just 18 minutes and providing a range of up to 540 kilometers (WLTP)1. In the exclusive Brabus mode, specifically simulated engine sounds further enhance the driving experience.

Visually, the vehicle stands out with its unmistakable 21-inch Brabus Monoblock Z wheels. Red brake calipers and an elegant, sporty exterior concept emphasize its high-performance character, while exclusive Brabus badges round off the design, underlining the signature design DNA and heritage of the German luxury mobility brand.

The smart #5 Brabus is the new flagship of our still young all-electric product portfolio. This vehicle embodies our vision of electric performance and redefines what customers can expect from an electric SUV with powerful dynamics, top connectivity features and finest craftsmanship in the interior for an unmatched driving experience. With its advanced technology, the smart #5 Brabus sets new benchmarks across segments and shows our commitment to provide uncompromising electric mobility through a remarkable cooperation with our long-standing partner Brabus. Dirk Adelmann​, CEO smart Europe

High-grade materials and a next-level driving experience

In the interior, high-quality microfiber seats with selected DINAMICA® accents offer not only premium comfort but also an exceedingly elegant ambience. The front seats with ventilation and heating functions along with the heated rear seats ensure a pleasant driving experience. The Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated Brabus lettering fits comfortably in the hand, while the panoramic halo roof and microfiber roof lining round off the premium atmosphere. Sporty pedals, Brabus interior badges and Ambient Light+ with 256 customizable colors set additional accents and emphasize the vehicle’s exclusivity.

The world premiere of the smart #5 Brabus is yet another exciting milestone in our partnership with smart, showcasing what is possible when two brands with clear, unique identities and shared values bring together the best of what they have to offer to create something extraordinary. As the most powerful electric SUV ever in our joint lineup, it is all about pushing our design and engineering to the absolute maximum, delivering an electrifying ‘1-Second-Wow’ effect that truly stands out. Constantin Buschmann, CEO Brabus

Innovation without compromise

The new smart #5 Brabus offers sophisticated technology, including an infotainment system with two 13-inch OLED center and passenger screens ensuring intuitive operation and comfort. The Sennheiser Signature Sound System provides an unparalleled soundscape, featuring 20 high-performance speakers as well as a central raising speaker. With a maximum output of 1,190 Watts and onboard speakers designed to align with multiple input formats, from stereo and surround to a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup, the system creates an adaptable and immersive listening environment on the road.

More than 20 years of partnership and innovation

What began in the early 2000s with the first collaboration between smart and the world-renowned German luxury mobility brand Brabus continues on a new level with the smart #5 Brabus. For over two decades, the two brands have combined their strengths to create iconic vehicles with an unmistakable character. The latest smart #5 Brabus model is fully in keeping with this tradition: electric, revolutionary and entirely individual.

With the premiere of the new smart #5 Brabus, smart is once again underlining its commitment to the future of electromobility. The combination of exclusive design, advanced technology and high performance makes this model a leading solution for adventurous, next-generation driving.

In Germany, the smart #5 Brabus will be available from €60,900.

SOURCE: smart