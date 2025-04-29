Made in Germany: Groundbreaking new generation of solar modules for vehicles

The technology company OPES Solar Mobility is introducing a new generation of flexible, specialized solar panels for vehicles for the first time at the Smarter E 2025

The technology company OPES Solar Mobility is introducing a new generation of flexible, specialized solar panels for vehicles for the first time at the Smarter E 2025. “O.Motion” also marks the company’s first series to be manufactured at its new facility in Zwenkau, Germany, starting this fall. A unique combination of technologies ensures particularly high solar performance, durability, and integration in vehicle manufacturing.

The “Matrix” architecture, used for the first time in a serial module, delivers up to 90% higher yields under the same conditions – including partial shading – compared to conventional modules. The development involved, among others, two Fraunhofer institutes and several vehicle manufacturers.

Significant benefits for diesel-powered commercial and recreational vehicles

The new solar panel is ideally suited for the growing field of e-mobility in logistics and camping. At the start of production, the primary focus will be on conventional diesel vehicles with larger roof surfaces.

Modern commercial and recreational vehicles are increasingly equipped with main and auxiliary electrical consumers, such as refrigeration units, liftgates, and air conditioning systems. These are currently powered by the diesel engine or the alternator, which increases fuel consumption.

With photovoltaic panels installed on the vehicle roof, solar energy can now supply these electricity-consuming devices, thereby reducing the load on the alternator or engine. This meaningfully lowers operating costs and CO2 emissions.

“Photovoltaics on commercial vehicles is not an eco-niche but economically viable. Even light commercial vehicles equipped with 800 watts of solar power can achieve fuel savings of up to 9%. We estimate the market potential in the EU at over 20 GW of solar capacity annually,” says Robert Händel, CEO of OPES Solar Mobility.

A standard semi-trailer, for example, can generate up to 5 kW—equivalent to the output of a typical residential rooftop system. At the same time, battery life is extended and deep discharges can be prevented.

Technology mix solves key challenges simultaneously

Solar modules on vehicles are continuously subjected to vibrations and shocks, and they experience heavier dirt buildup than conventional stationary solar systems. In addition, they are constantly exposed to changing shading conditions. O.Motion combines various technologies to address these challenges.

The core innovation lies in the newly developed Matrix architecture, where solar cells are arranged in a masonry-like pattern. Unlike traditional modules that rely on soldered busbars, the cells are interconnected using a highly conductive specialized adhesive for electrical contact, eliminating the need for ribbon soldering.

The matrix minimizes resistance losses and maximizes the active cell area per square meter. Compared to conventional flexible modules, this allows up to 30% more output on the same surface. Reduced sensitivity to shading further enhances energy yields under real-world conditions.

The new adhesive connections provide not only excellent electrical conductivity but also exceptional mechanical durability – a crucial advantage for mobile applications subject to vibrations and high temperatures. With this, O.Motion sets new standards for flexible, high-performance solar panels in the automotive sector.

OPES Solar Mobility will showcase the new modules at Smarter E 2025, taking place May 7 to 9 in Munich, at booth A3 355. The solar panels have also been selected as finalists for the prestigious Smarter E Award in the E-Mobility category.

SOURCE: OPES Solar Mobility