Made in Europe, for Europe: All-new Kona Electric begins production in Czech Republic

Hyundai has started production of Kona Electric at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech

Hyundai Motor has announced the start of production for the all-new KONA Electric at its Czech Republic-based plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC).

During the first year, HMMC intends to manufacture more than 20,000 units of KONA Electric. With this development, Hyundai continues to work toward its commitment to sell only zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2035.

The second-generation KONA is led by the all-electric variant (EV), which offers advanced safety and convenience features and a class-leading range. Hyundai developed the all-new KONA as an EV first, in line with the company’s March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring eleven new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

Dedicated to the European market

Hyundai continues to show its dedication to its customers across Europe. Back in 2020, the first-generation KONA Electric became Hyundai’s first electric vehicle to be produced in Europe. The strategic decision to supplement its supply from the company’s Ulsan plant in South Korea with production at HMMC drastically reduced delivery times for customers in Europe. The second-generation KONA Electric continues with this strategy to better serve the European market – made in Europe, for Europe.

Additionally, experts from HMMC had a significant say in the new model’s development for Europe, starting with the preparation of initial sketches. This new development process allowed them to not only shape the all-new KONA Electric’s character and parameters but also consider the specifics of the plant at an earlier stage.

Hyundai regards Europe as a core market, which is reflected in our dedication to our customers across the continent. That is why we produce more than 70 per cent of our models – designed with European customers in mind – in Europe. In response to the growing demand for our electric vehicles in the region and with a focus on shortened delivery times, producing one of our most important electric cars in Europe underlines the importance of the European market for Hyundai.

Michael Cole

President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe

Production in the Czech Republic

HMMC expects KONA Electric to represent 15 per cent of the plant’s total production by late 2023, thanks in part to the fact that the electric vehicle from HMMC will be delivered to an additional 20 countries to the current 22 exclusively European markets. By the end of this year, 21,000 cars of the new generation KONA Electric model are to be produced, with a further 50,000 manufactured next year.

KONA Electric will now be produced at HMMC in a right-hand drive version for the UK, Ireland, and Cyprus. New destinations for the electric model will also include Turkey and Israel, as well as the islands of Reunion and Guadalupe.

The Czech-based plant will continue to produce two versions of KONA Electric with different battery capacities, with both offering higher performance and range than their predecessors. The 65.4-kWh battery pack KONA Electric is equipped with a 160-kW electric motor and offers a class-leading range of 514 km (WLTP). The base version will have a 48.4-kWh battery pack and a 114.6-kW electric motor, providing a 377-km range (WLTP).

KONA Electric’s battery cells are manufactured at LG Energy Solution’s plant in Wroclaw, Poland. The batteries are then assembled in their final form at the same HMMC facility that produced manual transmissions until the end of 2021.

Creating clean mobility

European and global demand for electric vehicles is growing faster than market forecasts anticipated, and this growth is evident at HMMC. The share of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles in production at the plant is more than 40 per cent this year and growing steadily.

Hyundai will only offer zero-emission vehicles in European from 2035. In line with the transition to clean mobility, the portfolio of pure electric models produced at HMMC will continue to be expanded in the coming years.

SOURCE: Hyundai