Mack Trucks unveils groundbreaking Mack Protect™ safety system on the all-new Pioneer™ highway truck

Mack Trucks today introduced Mack® Protect™, its new proprietary active safety and collision mitigation system, debuting with the all-new Mack Pioneer Class 8 highway truck. This comprehensive safety technology package represents a significant shift from the Bendix Fusion system previously used across Mack’s Class 8 product line to a proprietary collision mitigation system, delivering enhanced protection with features specifically engineered for Mack trucks.

“With Mack Protect, we’re not just introducing new safety features – we’re fundamentally changing our approach to active safety technology,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “By developing our own proprietary system, we’ve created a seamlessly integrated safety experience that’s optimized specifically for our vehicles and our customers’ needs.”

Available packages

Mack Protect is available in three distinct packages, allowing customers to select the level of protection that best suits their operation:

Mack Protect (Standard): Includes forward protection technologies such as forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, traffic stop and go functionality, forward pedestrian detection, road sign recognition and frontal airbags.

Includes forward protection technologies such as forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, traffic stop and go functionality, forward pedestrian detection, road sign recognition and frontal airbags. Mack Protect Pro: Builds on the standard package by adding comprehensive side protection, including side curtain airbags, lane change and blind spot support on both driver and passenger sides, as well as side pedestrian detection.

Builds on the standard package by adding comprehensive side protection, including side curtain airbags, lane change and blind spot support on both driver and passenger sides, as well as side pedestrian detection. Mack Protect Premier: The most advanced option, adding active steering capabilities with lane-keeping assist to the Pro package features.

“We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to packaging these safety technologies,” said Blake Routh, senior highway product manager at Mack Trucks. “Rather than overwhelming customers with complex option lists, we’ve created intuitive packages that make it easy to select the right level of protection for their specific applications.”

Advanced new features

The Mack Protect system introduces several new safety technologies that have never before been offered, including:

Driver Awareness Support with heads-up display capability

Driver- and passenger-side radar detection systems

Forward and side pedestrian detection with automatic warnings

Active steering assistance with lane-keeping functionality

“The driver awareness features we’ve developed respond directly to the challenges professional drivers face every day,” said Scott Sokach, senior safety product manager at Mack Trucks. “Our system is designed not just to respond to emergency situations, but to help prevent them from occurring in the first place by extending the driver’s awareness of their surroundings.”

