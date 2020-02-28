Mack Trucks showcases the Mack® MD Series at the Work Truck Show

The medium-duty Mack® MD Series will grab the spotlight in Mack Trucks booth 3523 at the Work Truck Show March 3-6 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Two Mack MD6 models will be on display, highlighting the features and benefits the all-new truck series brings to the medium-duty segment.

The Mack MD Series is an all-new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. Available in Class 6 and Class 7 configurations, Mack MD Series models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings, as well as a 103-inch bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement, an industry best.

In addition, a Mack Granite® MHD model will be on display. Available as a Class 7 or Class 8 vehicle, the Granite MHD delivers legendary Mack toughness to customers with lighter duty cycles and shorter runs.

Mack MD6 Van Body

Engine: Cummins B6.7, 250 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. torque

Transmission: Six-speed Allison 2500 HS

Additional features: Class 8-inspired dash with flat-bottomed steering wheel,fixed bench passenger seat with integrated storage box, 22.5-inch wheels,Meritor 10,000-lb. front axle and 19,000-lb. rear axle, 103-inch BBC, Geotab Gotelematics

Body: Morgan Body 18-ft. dry van

Engine: Cummins B6.7, 280 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. torque

Transmission: Six-speed Allison 2500 RDS

Additional features: Class 8-inspired dash with flat-bottomed steering wheel,fixed bench passenger seat with integrated storage box, 19.5-inch low-profilewheels, Meritor 10,000-lb. front axle and 19,000-lb. rear axle, 103-inch BBC,Geotab Go telematics

Engine: Cummins L9, 350 horsepower and 1,150 lb.-ft. torque

Transmission: Six-speed Allison 3000 RDS

Additional features: Mack FXL12 12,000-lb. front axle, Meritor 21,000-lb. rearaxle, Mack mechanical multileaf 23,000-lb. rear suspension

Body: Curry Supply steel mechanic’s body

