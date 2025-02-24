Mack Trucks s connected vehicle capabilities with new automated software update features

Mack Trucks today announced significant enhancements to its over-the-air capabilities by introducing two advancements that will help fleet managers maximize vehicle performance while reducing administrative workload

Mack Trucks today announced significant enhancements to its over-the-air capabilities by introducing two advancements that will help fleet managers maximize vehicle performance while reducing administrative workload. The introduction of automated software deployment through AutoSend and Self-Service Parameter Updates will make it easier for customers to keep their fleets fully optimized through Mack’s Over The Air (OTA) service.

These advancements represent Mack’s latest steps in streamlining fleet management, eliminating manual processes and helping customers extract maximum value from their vehicles with minimal effort. The announcement comes as Mack prepares for the April 2025 launch of its new highway truck, highlighting the company’s continued focus on combining innovative technology with advanced vehicle design.

Beginning in the first quarter of this year, Mack’s new automated software deployment strategy, AutoSend, will become standard for customers with trucks equipped with Driver-Display Activation – Mack’s in-cab digital interface that enables drivers to review and install software updates directly from their truck’s dashboard display. Available through Mack’s Integrated Uptime subscription service, AutoSend comes as part of the Mack® Over The Air (OTA) service at no additional charge. Driver Display Activation capability comes standard on most Mack-powered trucks built after Nov. 30, 2020. This proactive approach allows updates to be completed in 30 minutes or less, ensuring fleets maintain optimal performance with minimal disruption to operations.

“These enhanced connected vehicle capabilities demonstrate Mack’s ongoing commitment to providing insights and support that help our customers perform at their best,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “By automating and simplifying the software update process, we’re helping customers maximize their return on investment and better serve their own customers, while reducing the administrative burden of fleet management.”

Additionally, Mack is introducing Self-Service Parameter Updates through its Mack Connect customer portal—the company’s comprehensive fleet management and uptime solutions platform—in the second quarter of this year. This will allow fleet managers to create and deploy custom parameter profiles directly from Mack Connect. This feature enables customers to manage critical vehicle settings such as road speed limits and idle shutdown parameters without requiring assistance from Mack’s Uptime Center – the company’s state-of-the-art command center that provides around-the-clock vehicle monitoring and support services.

“The future of fleet management lies in connected vehicle technology, and these new features represent a significant step forward in that evolution,” said Nicole Portello, senior vice president and chief digital officer. “With AutoSend and Self-Service Parameter Updates, we’re giving customers unprecedented control over their vehicles’ performance while ensuring they have immediate access to critical software improvements. This is about delivering technology that works as hard as our customers do.”

The new features build upon Mack’s established Over The Air service, which has been an industry leader since its introduction in 2017. Regardless of fleet size, streamlining the update process has significant advantages, as it doesn’t require a truck to be taken out of service

SOURCE: Mack Trucks