Mack Trucks offers new ergonomic seating for the LR model

Mack Trucks today introduced a new multi-position seat for the Mack® LR model, boosting comfort and ergonomics for operators in right-hand stand-up/sit down drive configuration. Mack made the announcement during the Canadian Waste & Recycling Expo in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Developed with Sears Seating, the new seat was designed and engineered specifically for the Mack LR model. “Working with Sears Seating to offer a Mack LR model-specific seat will improve the driving experience for the LR model,” said Curtis Dorwart, Mack refuse product manager. “The new seat is more ergonomic, more comfortable and can help improve driver productivity.”

The enhanced multiple-position seat for right-hand operation LR cab configurations offers improved adjustability and comfort, whether seated or standing. Both the seat back and seat base offer adjustments, allowing drivers of varying statures to comfortably operate the truck and joystick controls. The new seat will be available in Q1 2018. The Mack LR model is built specifically to meet the challenges of refuse customers who require enhanced maneuverability, increased productivity and improved visibility. With both 6×4 and 4×2 configurations available, the Mack LR model works for customers with tight urban or open suburban applications. Several control options are also available, including left-hand drive, right-hand drive, dual-drive and left-hand drive with right-hand stand-up/sit down drive.

Mack’s 11-liter MP®7 diesel engine is standard in the LR model, delivering up to 355 horsepower and 1,260 lb.-ft. of torque. The LR model is equipped with an Allison RDS five-speed or six-speed automatic transmission.

