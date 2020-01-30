Mack Trucks launches medium-duty trucks

Mack Trucks today launched the all-new Mack MD series of medium-duty trucks, adding to its already robust product lineup to reach new customers and applications. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020. Mack also announced a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), a new manufacturing facility in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, for the production of the Mack MD Series. The project will result in the creation of 250 new jobs.

“Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market,” said Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president. “With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success, and we’re taking orders for the new truck beginning today.”